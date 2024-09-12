Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Reportedly Files For Divorce

Two weeks ago, word emerged that "Dancing with the Stars" dancer Artem Chigvintsev, the husband of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, had been arrested in California on a felony domestic violence charge. Since then, both Chigvintsev and Bella has declined to comment on the situation, with Bella referring to it as a private matter, while rumors emerged that Bella was looking for a divorce lawyer, speculation that was bolstered by photos showing her without her wedding ring.

That news was confirmed today, with TMZ reporting that online records show Bella has filed for divorce from Chigvintsev. It was further revealed that Bella had been searching for a divorce attorney since the day after Chigvintsev's arrest, and has subsequently obtained Evan Craig Itzkowitz to represent her in the upcoming proceedings.

Further details regarding the situation seem to confirm that Chigvintsev was arrested for striking Bella. Radio dispatch audio from August 29 reveals that Chigvintsev made a call requesting for medical assistance, only for him to then call back and cancel the request. Despite this, police were still dispatched to the location, where they took Chigvintsev into custody after "they observed obvious injuries to the victim's body."

Bella and Chigvintsev first met in 2017, when Bella competed on the 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars," with Chigvintsev serving as dance her partner. The couple began dating in 2018, and became engaged in early 2020; in July, Bella gave birth to their son, Matteo. Bella and Chigvintsev would get married two years later in August 2022; they were celebrating the two year anniversary of their marriage when the incident occurred.