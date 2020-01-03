Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella and her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev are engaged to be married.

Nikki took to Instagram today and revealed that Artem popped the question back in November while they were in France. She said yes.

She wrote, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc [heart emoji] I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Artem also shared the news on his Instagram account and wrote, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what's to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes"

Nikki and Artem met back in 2017 when they were partners on ABC's hit dancing show. They were eliminated on the 7th episode. Nikki was engaged to marry John Cena at the time, but Cena and Nikki called off their engagement and cancelled their wedding near the summer of 2018, after first getting together in 2012. Nikki and Artem went public with their relationship in March 2019.

There's no word yet on when the wedding will take place, but stay tuned for updates.

