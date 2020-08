Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella announced her first child was born on July 31. Nikki and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their son earlier today.

"7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki wrote on social media.

As noted, Brie also announced earlier today that her son was born yesterday.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to the happy family.