Former WWE Superstar Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, have welcomed their second child to the family. Brie confirmed their son was born yesterday.

"It's a BOY! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!" Brie wrote on social media.

Brie and Daniel also have a daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, who was born on May 9, 2017. Nikki Bella is due very soon and has already announced she will be having a boy.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to the happy family.