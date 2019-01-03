Nikki Bella Reportedly Dating Former "Dancing With The Stars" Partner

Nikki Bella is currently dating her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, according to US Weekly.

This is Nikki's first relationship since the split with John Cena in April of 2018. Nikki and Artem competed on the 25th season of ABC's DWTS back in 2017, and lasted almost two months before being eliminated.

US noted that Nikki and Artem have been dating for a while. Nikki reportedly supported Artem during the DWTS Juniors tapings in the summer of 2018, and the two have been spending a lot of time together since, despite their busy schedules. Artem is currently on a national DWTS live tour but he and Nikki were spotted together in Studio City, California during Christmas weekend.

It was also noted that Cena became friends with Artem while Nikki was on DWTS. Cena once told E! News that Artem would likely choreograph the first dance for Cena and Nikki's wedding that never took place.

See Also Nikki Bella Reveals A Big Reason She Split With John Cena

The Bella - Chigvintsev relationship will be documented on the fourth season of Total Bellas, which premieres on January 13. You can see that trailer above, which includes footage from some of their dates. The new season also features Nikki's date with The Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus, but that relationship didn't work out.

We reported back in early December, via Hollywood Life, that Nikki missed being in love. It was also reported she told someone close to her that she "feels like she's going to either end up with another wrestler or someone famous" and that she feels like this because "she finds herself in situations where she is around celebs or wrestlers all the time."