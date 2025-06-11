WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne Retains Title, Will Defend At Evolution

Last week, a number of "WWE NXT" locker room members raised interest in challenging Jacy Jayne for her recently-won NXT Women's Championship. Newcomer Lainey Reid emerged as the first to speak up, claiming that Jayne was the most beatable champion of all time. Unfortunately for Reid, she later came to regret her words on this week's episode of "NXT."

Backstage on "NXT," Reid provoked Jayne into accepting her championship challenge by slapping her not once, but twice while her Fatal Influence stablemates, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, looked on. Reid, a former Jacksonville State University track and field star, put up a valiant effort against the veteran in their title match, with bursts of offense setting her up for a potential victory. Jayne's allies, however, proved to be the difference-makers once again. As Henley provided a distraction, Jayne yanked Reid off the second rope, then nailed her with a rolling elbow for the win.

Before Jayne could celebrate her first successful televised title defense, "NXT" General Manager Ava delivered a major announcement with championship implications. According to Ava, Jayne's next challenger will be determined through a mini-tournament that kicks off with a quartet of singles matches next week. The winners of those bouts will move on to a fatal-four-way on June 24, in which the victor will earn the title of number one contender to the NXT Women's Championship. Jayne will then defend her title against that number one contender at WWE Evolution, slated for July 13 in Atlanta.

As of now, there is no official word on which eight women will make up the field for the tournament, though Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Thea Hail, Lash Legend, and Zaria notably surrounded the ring in the aftermath of Ava's announcement.