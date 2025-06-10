WWE NXT Results 6/10 - NXT Championship Up For Grabs & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 10, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Oba Femi will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Myles Borne at "NXT" Battleground on May 25 as he defends against the Season 1 Winner of "WWE LFG", Jasper Troy. Not only did Troy secure the right to challenge for the NXT Championship as part of his prize for emerging victorious on "WWE LFG", but this will mark his second ever match on "NXT" television with his first coming on the May 27 episode of the show when he defeated Dante Chen.

After retaining his North American Championship against "WWE SmackDown" star Rey Fenix, Je'Von Evans, and Laredo Kid at WWE Worlds Collide this past Saturday, Ethan Page will once again be putting his title on the line tonight when he defends against Sean Legacy as advertised during last week's edition of "NXT". Legacy came face-to-face with Page last week in a verbal confrontation that also involved Evans and Kid during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", and joined forces with the latter two men and Dragon Lee to defeat Page and The Vanity Project later that same night.

We are live! Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as we see Jasper Troy attacking Oba Femi outside the Performance Center. He chokeslams him into the windshield of a car.

Ethan Page then makes his way out to the ring. Sean Legacy follows.