Backstage Update On Injury Sustained By Liv Morgan On WWE Raw

This past week on "WWE Raw," Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan suffered an injury, which abruptly brought her match with Kairi Sane to an end, and a new update has provided further details about the injury.

"PWInsider" has reported that the injury to Morgan's shoulder is a legitimate injury, as the Judgment Day seemingly dislocated her shoulder. As per the report, the injury was not in any way to write her off WWE television for an appearance outside WWE. The report added that WWE is awaiting further assessment of the injury, with the report claiming that a severe dislocation could keep her out of action for nearly 16 weeks. However, WWE has yet to determine the seriousness of the injury when the report was filed.

Morgan was reportedly tended to by WWE doctors as soon as she was taken backstage. The report also stated that there was no heat on anyone for the injury, as it was considered a freak accident. The injury to Morgan happened as soon as the match between her and Sane began, as her right elbow landed heavily on the mat when Sane performed a single-leg takedown. Morgan immediately rolled out of the ring and clutched her arm before being taken to the back by WWE's medical staff. Commentator Michael Cole later announced live on broadcast that Morgan had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Morgan had only returned to WWE television on the May 26 edition of "Raw" after she took some time off to be a part of the "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" movie, and in fact faced Sane on that night too, losing to the Japanese star. Following that match, she was a part of the Money in the Bank qualifying match, which Stephanie Vaquer won, and then the Queen of the Ring first round match, won by Roxanne Perez.