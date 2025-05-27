Liv Morgan Returns To WWE Raw, Tangles With Kairi Sane

Liv Morgan made her return during "WWE Raw" to set up a match with Kairi Sane.

Morgan announced last month that she would be taking time off from WWE as she needed to travel to Japan to film for a role. That role was later revealed to be "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" directed by Takashi Mike, and having wrapped filming Morgan was expected to return imminently.

She returned during "Raw" to the surprise of on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, as he was having his shoulder massaged by Roxanne Perez – who had herself been brought in to Judgment Day by Finn Balor last week. Morgan said that she would have to address that later though, shifting her attention to the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

In a later backstage segment, she was shown walking alongside Raquel Rodriguez to Adam Pearce's office. They came across Women's World Champion Iyo Sky and the recently returned Kairi Sane, provoking Sane for failing to qualify for Money in the Bank and setting up a singles match between them.

Sane upset Morgan to pick up the win despite Perez and Rodriguez coming out to interfere on the latter's behalf. Rodriguez took issue to Perez's presence, prompting them to later argue who was at fault for her loss, but Morgan laid the blame towards Rodriguez before walking off.