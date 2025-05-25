WWE Star Liv Morgan Wraps Filming, Return Imminent

Last month, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan noted she'd be taking time off of WWE television in order to star in a big movie, later revealed to be "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo." The film, directed by Takashi Miike, took Morgan overseas to Japan, with her return to the United States reportedly occurring last weekend. When will she return to WWE TV, though?

According to Fightful Select, WWE's creative team is factoring Morgan back into creative plans imminently. As for her exact comeback date, a source indicated that it could be as early as tomorrow's episode of "WWE Raw," which emanates from Tampa, Florida.

"Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" follows the story of the eponymous, corrupt lieutenant, played by Shun Oguri, thrust into a case of a missing politician's daughter, portrayed by Morgan, after the arrival of an FBI agent. Lily James, who wrestling fans may recognize from "The Iron Claw," plays the role of the FBI agent also involved in the investigation, with a killer in the yakuza underworld seemingly following all of their moves.

Also last month, Morgan regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez on "WWE Raw," one day after the duo lost them to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. Morgan and Rodriguez went on to successfully defend the titles against Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin on "WWE NXT" before Morgan announced her movie-related hiatus the week after. The May 26 episode of "WWE Raw" serves as the fallout episode of Saturday Night's Main Event as well as continued build to the Money in the Bank premium live event.