Update On Length Of Liv Morgan's WWE Absence

Liv Morgan is set to make her biggest foray into Hollywood yet, but she might not be gone from WWE programming for too long. According to Fightful Select, Morgan has already left for Japan to begin filming "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," and the reported wrap date for her portion of filming is May 16. The outlet reported her planned date to return stateside is May 17, but it's not yet known when she'll be back on "WWE Raw."

In storyline, Morgan asked "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce for time off for the role and she's set to miss at least one episode of the show. She and Raquel Rodriguez currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after regaining them from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria after losing at WrestleMania 41. The pair most recently defended the gold against Gigi Dolin, who was recent released, and Tatum Paxley on "WWE NXT."

In the film, the latest from NEON directed by Takashi Miike, actor Shun Oguri's lieutenant and an FBI agent played by Lily James, are searching for a politician's kidnapped daughter, played by Morgan. The first "Bad Lieutenant" movie was released in 1992 with the sequel, "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans," following in 2009. Morgan has been featured on the "Chucky" TV series and other movies, such as "The Kill Room," but "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" is the first time she will play a role outside of her WWE character.