WWE Women's Tag Team Champs Retain Newly-Won Titles On NXT

After a rollercoaster of events, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are officially ending their WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend on a high.

In the opener of Tuesday's "WWE NXT" episode, Morgan and Rodriguez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, who earned this title opportunity by outlasting three other teams — Meta-Four, Fatal Influence, and Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade — at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. The "NXT" fixtures put up a valiant effort against the main roster duo, with Paxley seemingly on the verge of victory by landing a 450 Splash on Rodriguez. When she attempted to pin Rodriguez, though, Morgan broke it up. Moments later, Rodriguez powerbombed Dolin, allowing Morgan to finish her off with an Oblivion for the win.

With this victory, Morgan and Rodriguez retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. 48 hours ago at WrestleMania 41 night two, on the other hand, told a different story as a returning Becky Lynch pinned Morgan to claim the very titles for herself and Lyra Valkyria.

Last night on "WWE Raw," Lynch and Valkyria then put the titles on the line against Rodriguez and Morgan in a rematch, which resulted in Morgan pinning Valkyria after delivering an Oblivion. As such, Morgan and Rodriguez are now in their fourth reign with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, the reign and partnership of Lynch and Valkyria has come to a bitter end, with Lynch turning on Valkyria in the aftermath, courtesy of a clothesline and three Manhandle Slams.