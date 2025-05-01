Liv Morgan Movie Project Revealed, WWE Women's Tag Champ To Star In Takashi Miike Film

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is heading to the big screen. The former Women's World Champion was reported to be taking time off to star in a movie, but the details had yet to be revealed.

Deadline is reporting that Morgan will be starring in the new film from NEON, "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo." The film will be the third in the "Bad Lieutenant" series of films, following 1992's "Bad Lieutenant" and 2009's "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans," which do not share any cast or characters other than each film centering on less-than-virtuous police lieutenants.

Takashi Miike, director of such films as "13 Assassins," "Ichi The Killer," and "Audition, will direct the film, which will star "Godzilla vs. Kong" star Shun Oguri, as well as "The Iron Claw" star Lily James, and is written by Miike's frequent collaborator Daisuke Tengan. Production is set to begin in May. While NEON will be responsible for North American distribution, it will be shopping the international rights at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in May.

The film will follow Orugi's titular lieutenant, who will be working with an FBI agent, played by James, as they look for a politician's kidnapped daughter, played by Morgan. Like the original 1992 film, Orugi's lieutenant will also be dealing with a gambling problem. A Yakuza killer is also said to be involved in the story.

While Morgan has been on shows like "Chucky" and in movies like "The Kill Room," this marks the first time Morgan will be playing someone other than her WWE character.