Liv Morgan Taking Time Off To Star In Movie Reportedly To Be Announced Next Week

Liv Morgan is due to take time off from WWE to film "a big Hollywood movie."

Morgan became a record four-time Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez during last week's "WWE Raw," recapturing the titles from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria just a day after they had dethroned them at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday. But she won't be defending the title any time soon as this week's "Raw" saw her in a backstage segment asking stand-in General Manager Nick Aldis for time off. Aldis gave her the time off before Dominik Mysterio asked for his own, only for Aldis to shut the Intercontinental Champion down.

Let's see what kind of CHAMPION "Dirty" Dom is gonna be!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fOnU1UJyoH — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025

According to PWInsider, the "big Hollywood movie" cited for her time off on TV is a legitimate film project due to be officially unveiled next week; for which Morgan is slated for a major role. Morgan has previously starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman in "The Kill Room" released in 2023, as well as a guest appearance on the "Chucky" series in 2022. She has maintained an open interest in becoming the latest WWE star to make waves in Hollywood alongside her wrestling career, particularly expressing her desire to be cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.