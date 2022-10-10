Liv Morgan Wants To Join Major Film Franchise Universe

Former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan has her heart set on landing a major role outside WWE in the future.

"I will be in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe], that is a goal of mine," Morgan told the "Out of Character" podcast. "This is not the MCU, but I will be in the MCU, I can just feel it. I don't know how I'm going to finagle or finesse my way in there, but I know that there is a role for me."

In addition to revealing her aspirations for joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Morgan also teased a secret project coming up that she is involved with. However, the 28-year-old was unable to give away any details – despite having the urge to tell everyone – and remained tight-lipped about what the venture entails. Furthermore, Morgan disclosed that she has already filmed scenes for the upcoming release of "The Kill Room," explaining that her scenes were set to be filmed over two days on a Wednesday and Thursday, but managed to get all of her takes shot in one day due to travel issues.

"The Kill Room" is set to feature an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke, and Joe Manganiello, and will ultimately be Morgan's film debut. Morgan will follow in the footsteps of current and former WWE Superstars such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin into the world of Hollywood while still under a WWE contract.

