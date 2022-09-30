Liv Morgan Addresses John Cena-Esque Reaction From WWE Fans

When Liv Morgan began to receive boos from members of the WWE audience, she approached the negativity by taking inspiration from John Cena.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Morgan was sympathetic to those who view her as a heel. The current "SmackDown" Women's Champion, who will defend her title against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules on October 8, won the gold by cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase before retaining it via a controversial win the following month. Some fans voiced their displeasure at how Liv was being portrayed as the champ.

"It's okay," Morgan said. "I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn't take it personally, necessarily. The funny thing is, in wrestling, in WWE, all you want is a reaction. So, even though it maybe wasn't the desired reaction, it's still polarizing. As long as we're getting a reaction, I'm okay. And I'm still champion, so I'm more than okay."

Morgan recalled when Cena simultaneously generated cheers and jeers during his WWE ring career.

"He's the best of the best, who's considered the ultimate babyface, went through years and years and years of 'Let's go, Cena! Cena sucks!'" She said. "So, if that's how I'm treated, I will be okay with that!"

Morgan acknowledged that winning the "SmackDown" Women's Title helped strengthen her emotions.

"It's funny because I feel like I've been very emotional," she said. "People call me a crybaby, but I wear tears on my face, I'm not trying to hide it. But when I won the title, I did not cry – I was so overwhelmed with emotion that I kind of just ... I finally did it, and it took me a while to let everything sink in. I feel like winning Money In The Bank was enough."