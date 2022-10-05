Liv Morgan Comments On WWE's White Rabbit Storyline

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been playing the song "White Rabbit" in arenas, sneaking QR codes into episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown," and selling merchandise on WWE Shop with a white rabbit on it. Many believe through the clues that have been given, mainly through the QR codes, that the white rabbit will lead to the return of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, who was released from the company in 2021 while Vince McMahon was still in charge of WWE.

While this is not yet confirmed, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is in a relationship with Wyatt's real-life brother, former "NXT" Champion Bo Dallas, and she commented on the current "white rabbit" storyline.

"I think we have been like, you know, scanning the QR codes, putting together all the little Easter eggs, trying to figure out what is going on," Morgan said appearing on "Bleav in Pro Wrestling." "If I don't find out [at Extreme Rules], I won't be mad because it's been fun. I love a little scavenger hunt, but I think we're all intrigued and we're all ready to see what is going on. Just not during my matchup."

This Saturday at Extreme Rules, when many believe the "white rabbit" mystery will reach its conclusion, Morgan will be defending her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against the woman she defeated for the title back in July, Ronda Rousey. Over the past couple of weeks, Rousey stated that she hopes that the "white rabbit" turns out to be Bray Wyatt. The two were both on WWE's main roster during Rousey's 2018-2019 run.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.