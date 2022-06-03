WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is set to make her film debut alongside some big Hollywood names such as Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Morgan will make her acting debut in the upcoming feature film The Kill Room.

The Kill Room is about a hitman, his boss, an art dealer, and their money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation.

According to Deadline, Morgan will play an “art purist who bemoans the vapidness of art dealers.”

The film also stars Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar, Larry Pine, Dree Hemingway, and Leah McSweeney.

The director of The Kill Room is Nicol Paone and Yale Entertainment will be producing.

As of this writing, a release date has not been announced for the film.

This Sunday at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Morgan will be teaming with AJ Styles and Finn Balor to go against The Judgement Day (Rhea Ripley, Edge, and Damian Priest).

