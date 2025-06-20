Tommy Dreamer Breaks Down Liv Morgan Injury On WWE Raw

In the opening moments of her "WWE Raw" match against Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan crashed into the mat, courtesy of a single-leg take-down. Unfortunately, Morgan's landing resulted in a separated shoulder that will now reportedly require surgery, rendering her unable to compete for a lengthy amount of time. Tommy Dreamer, a previous victim of a dislocated shoulder, recently broke down Morgan's injury on "Busted Open After Dark," while also extending his empathy.

"The woman got hurt. It sucks," he said. "From someone who has separated a dislocated shoulder, the moment it happens, it takes the breath out of you. You could tell right away, she rolled out, she knew something was wrong with your body. For me, I dislocated my left shoulder, and like I said, the pain went away. Watching it, a few things here. And there's no blame. I can't say it's a freak accident because every bump we take, every move that happens, every move that's executed both offensively, defensively can end a career, can cause an injury."

Upon closer inspection of the moment of Morgan's injury, Dreamer recalled the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion falling forward — an action that naturally causes a shoulder to hyperextend. Due to the extension, Dreamer points out that the risk of popping and dislocating one's shoulder increases, and in Morgan's case, it potentially separated from her arms not lying flat and overcompensating in one direction. Like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray previously, Dreamer additionally noted that Morgan's wasn't attempting to stop her fall, but rather protect it, which led her to putting her arms in front of her upon her descent.

"She's going to be out. I was out about two to three months," Dreamer said. "The other part is you have to strengthen that shoulder because it could happen again. And you don't want that to continue to happen. It's a lot of rehab. It's a lot of tedious work."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.