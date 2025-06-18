WWE HOFer Bully Ray On Liv Morgan's Injury: 'Freak Accident'

In the middle of 2023, WWE's Liv Morgan seemed unable to catch a break, injuring her shoulder twice in the span of a few months, with the latter injury leading to Morgan being on the shelf for over six months. Now, after arguably the most successful year of her career, the injury bug has struck Morgan again, after she appeared to dislocate her shoulder during her match with Kairi Sane this past Monday on "Raw." As such, it's expected Morgan will have to miss time again, as well as vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships she holds with Raquel Rodriguez, something the duo was forced to due when Morgan suffered her first shoulder injury.

Discussing Morgan's injury on Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray bemoaned how there was little Morgan could do to prevent the injury, which he said labeled "1000% [a] freak accident."

"When you sign a wrestling contract, and this is verbiage is even in the contracts of a good wrestling school, it basically says that 'Anything can happen in that ring,'" Bully said. "From hangnail to death. Because what we do is very, very dangerous. And sometimes on the most simple things, like we saw last night, something can go wrong.

"Liv didn't do anything wrong. She was falling forward, she puts her hands in front of her face to protect her fall. Whether she does it because she was trained to do it, or just does it instinctually...She put her arms up, her elbow hit in a certain way where it just kind of shimmied out. That shot went right up her shoulder, dislocated her shoulder. It happens. It can happen to anybody. It can happen to the biggest star in the world, to the first day indie guy."

