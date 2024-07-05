Liv Morgan Looks Back On Injury, Birth Of Revenge Tour In WWE Return

In July 2023, Liv Morgan was written off television with an attack suffered at the hands of Rhea Ripley. In reality, Morgan had sustained a series of shoulder-related injuries that were later addressed via surgery. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Morgan reflected on her injuries as well as her subsequent time off the road.

"It hurt so bad I couldn't even feel the pain," Morgan said. "It was overwhelming. My shoulder was physically lower than where it should be. So I knew it wasn't good ... I really used that time off to focus on what I wanted, what I wanted to do, and what I wanted my career to look like. I feel different. I'm no longer just happy to be here. I know I belong."

In addition to her added confidence, Morgan's hiatus also provided her with a new vision, one specifically rooted in revenge. This vision has since been labeled as the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour," which paints Rhea Ripley as Morgan's prime target. So far, Morgan's plot has produced an injury-related leave for Ripley, a WWE Women's World Championship reign for Morgan, and a potential new ally in the form of Ripley's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio.

"I channeled that [tour] for the six months I was out," Morgan said. "I focused on what I wanted my revenge to look like, and I have executed every step of the way. Before, I thought it was going to be my time–but it wasn't. I believe in divine timing and I trust the universe. Coming out of the injury on the other side, this is how and when it is supposed to be. This is how my revenge and redemption were intended to take place."