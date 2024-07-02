Liv Morgan Retains Women's World Title On WWE Raw (Thanks Again To Dominik Mysterio)

On Monday's "WWE Raw," Liv Morgan wrestled her first televised match since defeating Becky Lynch at the end of May, more than a month ago. Her opponent was Zelina Vega, who had previously called Morgan out for caring more about Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day than her Women's World Championship. Unfortunately for Zelina, she was unable to wrest the title away from Morgan on "Raw," as a distraction from Dominik Mysterio gave Morgan an opening to hit the Oblivion and retain the belt, similar to the way she won the title at King & Queen of the Ring.

Advertisement

Morgan and Vega were mostly evenly matched until Vega took control by kicking Morgan's legs out from under her while she was on the second rope. Morgan quickly retaliated, however, and kicked Vega to the outside. That's about when "Dirty Dom" came out to ringside, to Morgan's delight — but while the champion was watching Dominik, Vega hit her with a Meteora on the outside. Dominik's father, Rey, made his way to the ring to keep his son in check ahead of their own match on "Raw.

Later in the contest, Morgan baseball slid into Rey, allowing Vega to hit a 6-1-9, but Morgan kicked out. Dominik then grabbed a chair and slid it toward Vega, saying "use it" as he stood on the apron. Vega followed his advice but threw it into Dominik's face, causing him to fall off the apron — which is when Morgan hit her with the Oblivion for three. After the match, Cathy Kelly asked Morgan if everything is going as planned with the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour"; Morgan replied that she "feels like the luckiest girl in the world" and dedicated this week's win and all future wins to "the most gorgeous man in WWE, my Daddy Dominik."

Advertisement

Later in the show, Morgan would attempt to return to favor and help Dominik in his match against Rey, but when Zelina came down to even the odds, Morgan ended up accidentally costing Dominik the win.