Liv Morgan Retains Title On Raw Amidst Becky Lynch WWE Contract Drama

In a return engagement from Saturday's King and Queen of the Ring premium live event, brought about by Becky Lynch enacting her rematch clause, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan retained her title over Lynch in what could very well have been "The Man's" last match in WWE.

In a chaotic final sequence on "WWE Raw," Dominik Mysterio once again interfered, seemingly on Lynch's behalf, while Braun Strowman was chasing Finn Balor and JD McDonagh around the ring before he smashed into Mysterio, who went hurtling into the cage door, slamming it right into Lynch's head, allowing Morgan to escape the cage and defend her championship easily. After the main event, Morgan made her way up the ramp, crossing paths with Mysterio and locking eyes before she planted a kiss on "Dirty Dom" as the show went off the air.

In a backstage segment with Lyra Valkyria earlier in the show, reflecting on their respective losses from Saturday, Lynch said, "Okay, so Saturday didn't go our way but it's not about winning all the time. It's about getting better every time. So we either win or we learn and we keep winning or learning until it's time to walk away." The moment could've been a harbinger of things to come.

Lynch's contract status with WWE has been heavily talked about of late and today. Fightful Select reported that her deal is actually up this coming Saturday, as the sides have not yet come to an agreement on terms at this time. With all of this being out in the open, fans in the know likely had their eyes and ears especially focused on tonight's main event, which saw Lynch hit the ring in the same Scott Hall/Outsiders-inspired ring gear she wore at Elimination Chamber in February. Monday marked the anniversary of Hall's debut in WCW on May 27, 1996. The match was also a steel cage, which is technically reminiscent of the infamous "Curtain Call" incident, which marked Hall's last night in the company.