The Infamous Curtain Call Incident Led To Some Big Consequences For Triple H

Although its outcomes are predetermined and a decent amount of its content is scripted, professional wrestling will sometimes surprise everyone and see events happen that very few could have predicted ahead of time. One event that sticks out from the rest is the Montreal Screwjob, which resulted in Shawn Michaels becoming WWE Champion after defeating Bret Hart, despite Hart not actually tapping out.

Michaels was not one to be afraid to cause controversy in WWE during the '90s, as he was also involved in an incident known as the "Curtain Call." Before Kane's obsession with May 19 began, that date was best known as the day kayfabe was broken. The "Curtain Call" saw Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall embrace in the middle of the ring following a match, breaking character while doing so.

This event occurred because Nash and Hall, known as Diesel and Razor Ramon at the time, were about to leave WWE and head over to its main competitor, WCW. They wound up becoming part of one of the most famous wrestling factions ever — the NWO. Michaels was the WWE Champion at the time, therefore he was not going to be punished, leaving a not-yet-established Triple H out in the cold by himself.