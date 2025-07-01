WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/27/2025

The final three-hour "WWE SmackDown" show, which aired on June 27, 2025, was a mixed bag in terms of overall viewership figures and key demographic ratings, with one metric declining and the other increasing.

Last week's show drew an average overall viewership of 1.45 million viewers, which is a 5 percent decline from the previous week's 1.524 million viewers, according to "Programming Insider." The show was marginally higher than the trailing four-week average, which is currently at 1.43 million viewers. However, viewership for June is significantly lower than the same period last year, with this year's "SmackDown" averaging 1.45 million, while the average of June 2024 was 2.19 million. It should be noted, however, that the blue brand aired on FOX last year and is now broadcast on USA Network.

While the average overall viewership was down for last week's show, the key demographic rating increased by 8 percent to 0.41, compared to 0.38 the previous week. "Wrestlenomics" also reported that WWE's Friday night show was #1 on both broadcast and cable for the all-important 18–49 demographic. However, like the overall viewership, the key demographic ratings are also down when comparing the June 2025 numbers to June 2024, with this year's shows averaging a 0.40 rating for the month, compared to 0.63 last June, which is a 37 percent decline.

Last week's "SmackDown" was taped at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the show put the final touches on storylines heading into Night of Champions, which took place a day later at the same venue. This week's show has also been taped at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and it will be the first two-hour show since "SmackDown" moved to USA Network last year.