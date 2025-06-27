WWE SmackDown Results 6/27 - John Cena Appears, Three Championships Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 27, 2025, coming to you from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!

One night before he defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against longtime foe CM Punk at WWE Night Of Champions, titleholder John Cena will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Cena and Punk have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the past couple of weeks in a number of increasingly tense verbal confrontations with one another.

Tiffany Stratton will be returning to action as she defends her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match. Not only are Stratton and Jax former best friends, but the former also previously retained her title against the latter on the May 16 episode of "SmackDown".

Another women's title will be on the line, as Zelina Vega puts her Women's United States Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against former titleholder Chelsea Green at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 as she defends against Giulia. Giulia has made it clear that she's had her eye on the Women's United States Championship since her recent arrival to "SmackDown", and has gone as far as blindsiding Vega with a couple of attacks over the past few weeks.

After retaining the WWE Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer and Axiom on the May 23 episode of "SmackDown", Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits will be putting their title on the line one again as they defend against The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis. The Wyatt Sicks have been targeting the entire "SmackDown" tag team division over the course of the past few weeks, with The Profits banding together with other teams in an effort to take down the group.