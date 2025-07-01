Backstage Report On WWE Plans Derailed By Liv Morgan Injury

Creative plans for the second iteration of WWE's historic all women's premium live event, Evolution, have seemingly been up in the air since an unfortunate freak injury to now-former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. Rumors have been swirling about what the plans for Morgan and tag partner Raquel Rodriguez could have been, as Morgan confronted and had words with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella the week prior to suffering a shoulder injury in a match against Kairi Sane. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," veteran journalist Dave Meltzer confirmed what many fans had already wondered.

"The thing with Brie [Bella] was that is was going to be... The original idea was it would be the Bellas against Liv Morgan and Raquel," Meltzer said, after Bryan Alvarez noted it was "weird" Brie Bella said she hadn't been contacted by WWE, even after her sister had appeared on TV.

It was revealed on Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw" that Rodriguez will defend the gold alongside new tag partner Roxanne Perez against a team from "Raw," a team from "WWE SmackDown," and one from "WWE NXT" at Evolution 2. As of the episode, the Bella Twins had not been mentioned on WWE TV and Nikki has not appeared again. Nikki is on the poster, though not featured prominently, for the event that was recently revealed on social media, however.

A battle royal where the winner will earn a world title opportunity at Clash in Paris was also announced on "Raw." Women's World Champion IYO SKY also challenged Rhea Ripley to a title match at the premium live event, which "The Eradicator" accepted.

