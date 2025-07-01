Backstage Report On WWE Star Rusev's Tenure With & Departure From AEW

On the "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania 41, Rusev, also known as Miro, returned to the promotion after being absent from the company for five years. Shortly after being released from WWE in 2020, Rusev signed with AEW where he successfully captured the TNT Title and impressed in matches against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. However, after a strong run in 2021, Rusev wasn't utilized often in AEW, as he was absent from TV due to injury, but according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the former TNT Champion's creative differences with company President Tony Khan is the reason he was usually missing from the product.

"Once he got down and serious, he had really good matches and it was going well and then he got hurt and then he and Tony just couldn't agree on stuff and just didn't do anything ... there really wasn't much to do with him because there just wasn't, he didn't want to lose before going back to WWE, so there you go."

Rusev's last match with AEW occurred in December 2023 against Andrade, but he didn't wrestle for a full-year with the company afterwards despite being signed to the promotion. Meltzer reiterated that Rusev always had intentions of returning to WWE, but was strict about AEW's usage of his character before making the jump to their rival. Additionally, in the year he was absent, Rusev separated from his real-life wife and former WWE star Lana, but the couple have since gotten back together and renewed their wedding vows.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.