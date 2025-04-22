Details On Rusev's WWE Return On Raw After WrestleMania 41, Including Contract Length

Further details on Rusev's deal with WWE have been reported after his return on "WWE Raw."

The former AEW star returned in a segment with the New Day and Alpha Academy, obliterating Akira Tozawa and Otis before locking the latter in the Accolade. It marked the first time in five years that he had been with the company, having spent the majority of the since originally departing with AEW until he secured his release from Tony Khan's promotion in February.

According to "Deadline," he has signed on a two-year deal with WWE, alongside his wife CJ Perry – known as Lana in WWE – having signed a Legends deal earlier this month. However, Perry was not on-screen for Rusev's return. Within the report is a quote from Perry on their returns to the company, putting over their talent agents Paradigm for making it possible.

"Rusev is back to crush the WWE and become World Champion... We have been cooking this up from our Bulgarian kitchen since the day we left, and with the help of Paradigm, we were able to make this reality! Machka Crush."

Rusev and Lana were a fixture on WWE TV after his main roster call-up in 2015, introduced as envoys from Russia looking to prove their dominance. Gradually that part of his character was refined and while Lana continued to be referred to as the "Ravishing Russian," she dropped her Russian accent and formal attire to eventually break out from managing her husband as a wrestler in her own right. While Rusev departed WWE in 2020, Lana continued for a year after, eventually reuniting with him in AEW in 2023.