Additional Details On Reconciliation Between Former AEW Stars Miro & CJ Perry

Former AEW stars Miro and CJ Perry, who might be better known as Rusev and Lana in WWE, made the headlines in 2024 as the couple had reportedly separated. The split came during their time in AEW towards the end of 2023, but things seemed to end on good terms as they would continue to work with each other on screen until the end of that year. However, time seemed to heal whatever wounds between the two as TMZ revealed that the couple had not only gotten back together, but that they had recently renewed their wedding vows.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is more to the couple's split than meets the eye. Meltzer claimed that Miro and Perry had never officially divorced and remained together throughout 2024, with the reported split actually being sold to TMZ as a publicity stunt that would eventually pay off in their storyline on AEW TV. Miro and Perry were reportedly sold on the idea that this would work on TV, but AEW President Tony Khan wasn't a fan, and decided to not run with the idea, thus leaving both of them off TV throughout all of 2024.

Both Miro and Perry were last seen in AEW at the inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023, where Miro defeated Andrade El Idolo in what would turn out to be the final AEW appearance for everyone involved in the match. Andrade departed the company a few days later, Perry's deal expired in July 2024, and Miro was released in February 2025 after initially asking for his release months earlier, who has since returned to action in Qatar wrestling former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, while Perry has remained out of wrestling, despite her desire to be a successful manager.