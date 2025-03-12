Former AEW Stars Miro And CJ Perry Renew Vows Following Separation

Former AEW and WWE stars, CJ Perry and Miro, also known as Lana and Rusev, have gotten back together and renewed their wedding vows after splitting up in 2023. According to TMZ, the pair began to rekindle their romance in June 2024 when Miro returned to the United States after visiting his home country of Bulgaria for an extended period of time.

The outlet reported the pair continued to work on their relationship over the months and Perry spent Christmas in Bulgaria with her husband. They renewed their vows at a small church in Los Angeles, California a few weeks ago, as they never legally filed for divorce back in 2023, according to TMZ. The pair are living together once again and reportedly splitting their time between Los Angeles and Bulgaria.

Miro's last appearance in AEW was a win over Andrade El Idolo, who is now back in WWE as Andrade, at Worlds End in 2023. Perry's final appearance was also at Worlds End as the manager of El Idolo, but she turned her back on him and helped her real-life husband get the victory at the pay-per-view. Perry was released from AEW in April 2024 but didn't confirm her departure until that summer. Despite signing a long-term contract extension in 2022 that could have seen him with AEW until 2026, Miro asked for his release back in September 2024. He was granted that release in February.