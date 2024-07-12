CJ Perry Confirms AEW Departure, Shares Goal Of Being On Par With This WWE Personality

CJ Perry, who has not been seen on screen since December 2023, has provided a massive update on her status with All Elite Wrestling.

In a new interview with USA Today, Perry confirmed that her run with AEW has officially wrapped up. As such, Perry is now open to signing with another professional wrestling promotion, with the goal of elevating her managerial skills and services to the same level as a certain WWE Hall of Famer, whom she previously cited as the best manager of all-time, as of 2023.

"I'm really focused on finding talent and cultivating them and helping them become the best wrestler, champion possible," Perry said. "I guess you could say I want to be the Paul Heyman."

Upon her AEW debut at the September 2023 All Out event, Perry attempted to realign herself with her now former husband Miro, to which Miro responded by retreating up the entrance ramp alone. With Miro declining her services, Perry then took on a pair of new clients, namely Action Andretti and Andrade El Idolo, in the months following. Perry's last AEW appearance took place at AEW Worlds End, where a shocking betrayal to Andrade paved the way for Miro to pick up a pay-per-view victory.

Fresh off the news of Perry's departure, AEW confirmed to Fightful Select that Perry was a part of the wave of company releases that unfolded in the month of April. Fightful's report adds that Perry initially entered AEW on a per-appearance agreement, but later inked an official contract.

