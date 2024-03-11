Report: Miro & CJ Perry Split, AEW Stars' Marriage Reportedly Ended Late 2023

AEW's Miro and CJ Perry are reportedly splitting up after over seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the two "broke up once and for all" last winter, despite Miro's social media posts about visiting Perry in the hospital while she suffered from a severe infection that required multiple surgeries and almost cost Perry her arm. TMZ said their relationship was "on-again, off-again" for years, and they simply drifted apart.

The couple married in July 2016 after years of dating. TMZ reached out to representatives for Perry, who confirmed the split to the outlet. Miro reportedly has moved back to Bulgaria following the couple's breakup. The couple has yet to officially file for divorce.

"Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road," Perry told TMZ.

Perry debuted with AEW at All Out last year and aligned herself with Andrade El Idolo, before reuniting with her soon-to-be ex-husband onscreen at AEW Worlds End. News of Miro and Perry's engagement was broken by TMZ and caused waves within WWE at the time when the couple was known as Rusev and Lana. Miro was US Champion at the time and Perry was romantically linked to Dolph Ziggler in storyline. "Road Dogg" Brian James previously said there were issues backstage, and WWE officials were not pleased by the couple making their engagement public. Miro was released by WWE in April 2020 and Perry was let go by the company in June of the following year.