AEW Star CJ Perry Reveals That She Went To The Hospital And Provides Details As To Why

CJ Perry has been making her mark in AEW as a high-profile manager. While she is currently only working in a strictly ringside role, her presence alongside her most recent client, Andrade El Idolo, is something to be expected whenever the former WWE Superstar is advertised for a match. However, just before the December 16 episode of "AEW Collision," Perry made a concerning post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it became very clear that Idolo would be walking down the entrance ramp alone.

#CMLL Please keep me in your prayers Iâ€™m at the ER @vphcares. The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my clientâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/UcFAg9WLU2 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) December 17, 2023

It seems that Perry has a severe infection on her finger and arm. Her middle finger is swollen and necrotic at the site of infection, and there is considerable redness and inflammation on her bicep and elbow. In her tweet, she apologized for being absent from the show and expressed her wish to debut in Mexico alongside Idolo in the future. She also forwarded her best wishes to Miro, her husband, and Idolo, who had a match in the ongoing Continental Classic. Support poured in from notable figures like Renee Paquette, Thunder Rosa, and Steph De Lander on social media.

At this point, it is unknown how Perry's finger got infected, or whether she will be absent from AEW programming for an extended period of time. Here is to hoping for Perry's swift recovery and quick return to AEW television. Perry joined AEW earlier this year, debuting at the All Out pay-per-view to surprise her husband. The pair have been mingling on-screen ever since.