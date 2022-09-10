Road Dogg Confirms There Were Issues In WWE Regarding Lana And Rusev's Real-Life Engagement

"Road Dogg" Brian James has weighed in on Rusev and Lana having issues with WWE management. Rusev, who now performs for AEW as Miro, was released by WWE on April 15, 2020. His wife, Lana, was let go by the company on June 2, 2021.

Reports surfaced of Rusev having backstage heat during his time with WWE. It was said that WWE officials weren't pleased with Rusev making his engagement with Lana public while being in a storyline in which Lana ditched him for Dolph Ziggler.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, James confirmed that there were indeed some issues, but he feels Rusev may have been grilled a little too much.

"So, there was some issues with Lana and him and the engagement and they were in the middle of a story," James said. "There were some things that if people had a negative idea about them I see where they got it, but I think it's also youth and mistakes. In my mind, you don't let that hinder you from making money, and I believe Miro is a guy you could've made money with."

Rusev did enjoy some success in WWE despite the issues behind the scenes. He was a three-time WWE United States Champion and had a WrestleMania title match against John Cena. Still, many can't shake the feeling that WWE dropped the ball with Rusev over minor issues that could've been resolved quickly.

As for Lana, she has yet to appear for another major promotion since her WWE departure. Many wonder if she's due for an AEW run at some point given that Miro constantly mentions his wife on "Dynamite" and "Rampage."

