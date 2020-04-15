Add Rusev and WWE writer Andrea Listenberger to the list of producers and talents being released today.

Rusev indicated on Twitter that he has been released, and WWE confirmed his departure about thirty minutes later.

Rusev wrote today, "Thank you All, Rusev out!"

Listenberger tweeted, "Lots of people getting let go at #WWE today and regrettably, I am one of them. But I'm proud of the work I've been able to do since starting in Dec., and glad that the storyline I worked on resonated with so many people. That's what writing is about for me. #OtisandMandyForever"

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made today by the company, along with the full tweets from Listenberger and Rusev:

WRESTLERS:

* Rusev

* Zack Ryder

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.

