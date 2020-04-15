As noted, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon held a call meeting with company employees earlier today and confirmed that there will be cuts and furloughed employees decided soon, and that plans to move into the new company HQ in Stamford, CT has been delayed. You can read our exclusive recap from the 5 minute call by clicking here, with details on what Vince told everyone, and what is planned moving forward.

WWE issued a press release after Vince's meeting with employees, providing an update on business plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE noted that they recently went through an extensive evaluation of operations, due to COVID-19, "current government mandated impacts" and "the media business generally." The analysis resulted in the company taking several short-term cost reductions and clash flow improvement actions. As noted in the call report, the changes include the reduction of executive and Board member compensation, decreasing operating expenses, cutting talent expenses along with third party staffing and consulting, and the delay of the move to the new company HQ for at least 6 months.

Stay tuned for more updates on the changes.

WWE is promising to release more details when they report 1st quarter 2020 results next Thursday, April 23 at 5pm ET.

