Vince McMahon held a call this afternoon to address WWE employees.

During the call, McMahon said that some employees will be furloughed. Vince said that he hopes to have them back when the situation is resolved, but there is no timeline. Furloughed employees will receive a text message from the WWE Human Resources immediately.

WWE will also be cutting talent, which will be permanent cuts. There should be announcements on that as soon as today.

Construction of the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT has been delayed six months. The move was expected to happen in early 2021.

WWE has also cancelled third party consulting contracts.

