As we reported earlier, WWE is moving their company headquarters in Stamford, CT to a new office complex in the same city.

WWE noted that they have outgrown their office space given their growth strategies, and the old space will be sold. They will also vacate their leased spaces at 1266 East Main Street.

As noted, the company is set to lease the new office for an initial term of 16.5 years, beginning no earlier than July 1 of this year. The move is expected to happen in early 2021.

Below are some more details on the new space per WWE's 8-K filing:

* The new office complex is 415,266 rentable square feet in two attached buildings located at 677 Washington Boulevard and 707 Washington Boulevard.

* The Landlord, Stamford Washington Office LLC, will construct base building improvements, which will be completed by July 1st. After that date, WWE will construct their interior improvements. The Landlord is providing an allowance of up to $40,337,716 to be applied to the cost of their improvements.

* There are five separate renewal terms of five years each. WWE has to give written notice to the Landlord not later than fifteen months prior to the end of the then current initial term or renewal term to extend the lease.

* The initial term includes a free rent period of eighteen months. After that period, the rent for the rest of the initial term is $19,100,809 per year initially, payable on a monthly basis. The rent will increase to $20,927,392 per year on the sixth anniversary of the rent commencement date, and $22,753,955 per year on the eleventh anniversary.

WWE also issued the following Q&A regarding the move: