WWE announced today that they are moving their company headquarters in Stamford, CT to a new office complex in the same city.

"One of the most important elements necessary to execute WWE's long-term growth strategy is world-class talent collaborating seamlessly to create compelling content. Our workplace initiative will be the foundation to meet these objectives and underpins our ability to deliver long-term value," said WWE Co-President George Barrios in the official announcement.

WWE is set to lease the space for an initial term of 16.5 years, beginning no earlier than July 1 of this year. They expect the move to happen in early 2021. The original "Titan Towers" building, which was built in 1981, will be sold.

WWE sent us the following press release on the move: