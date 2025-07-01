Bully Ray Assesses Who Came Out On Top Of Crowded WWE Raw Segment

"WWE Raw" following Night of Champions was filled with action, including one packed segment involving World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins alongside Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and more. While the champion was set to address his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent, Goldberg, Rollins came out to let it be known he only prevented Punk from winning at the premium live event, he never wanted to cash in. That brought out Punk for a brawl, followed by LA Knight appearing in the crowd behind Rollins as "The Visionary" tried to escape. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted on "Busted Open Radio" that out of everyone involved, it was "The Megastar" who looked the best.

"They need to get LA Knight on his way and they need to start doing something with him immediately if he is going to pan out to be the star that fans seem to be clamoring for him to be," he said. "When I saw LA Knight pop up behind Rollins last night in the crowd, I was like, 'Ah. Good little spot for him. It's a good spot right there of LA Knight sneaking up.' It looked cool. So I thought last night was good, perception wise, for LA Knight."

Bully Ray said while he was intrigued by the briefcase and Rollins, it was Knight who needed the segment the most. Knight has been feuding with Rollins and his factions for weeks. Knight, a "WWE SmackDown" star has been appearing on "Raw" more frequently to butt heads with Rollins after he prevented Knight from winning Money in the Bank, and Reed and Breakker prevented him from advancing further in the King of the Ring tournament.



