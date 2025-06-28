Seth Rollins & Co Crash WWE Night Of Champions Main Event, MITB Briefcase In Hand

Money in the Bank holder Seth Rollins and his crew of "Big" Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman crashed the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions on Saturday. Rollins, who came down to the ring in street clothes, looked to cash in during champion John Cena's match against CM Punk.

Rollins had Breakker and Reed take out Punk and put him through the announce desk while Cena was down, and Rollins got in the ring and signaled for a referee to come down the ramp. Charles Robinson was intercepted and taken out by Cena before Rollins could officially cash-in, however.

Penta and Sami Zayn also came out to assist and ran off Rollins, Breakker, and Reed to allow for Punk and Cena to continue their match. Rollins ended up appearing with the briefcase once again, but this time, to take out Punk with the case to allow Cena to get the victory.