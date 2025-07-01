AEW's The Beast Mortos Returning To CMLL For First Time In Fourteen Years

For most people, the main story of "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico" was Mistico, from his epic ring entrance to his battle with MJF that ended in a foul, unmasking, and MJF reportedly being attacked by a fan at a Mexico City hotel. But an underrated subplot of the night was The Beast Mortos, originally not booked for the show, replacing Claudio Castagnoli in the main event. What was an inconsequential moment for most was a huge one for Mortos, who had previously been banned from wrestling in Arena Mexico until prior to the show, when things were smoothed over by AEW and CMLL heads Tony Khan and Salvador Lutteroth III.

As it turns out though, "Grand Slam: Mexico" won't be the last time Mortos steps into the hallowed halls of "the cathedral of lucha libre." On X Monday evening, CMLL unveiled the card for this Friday's "Super Viernes," and Mortos was front and center on the poster, set to team with Averno and Ultimo Guerrero to take on Esfinge, Templario, and occasional AEW guest star Mascara Dorada in the main event.

While it will be Mortos' second Arena Mexico headliner in the last three weeks, this match may have slightly more significance for the AEW star, as it will be his first official CMLL match since June 28, 2011. Mortos had previously worked for the promotion from 2008 to said June 2011 date under the name Semental, where he struggled to get past the midcard. After leaving the promotion on bad terms, leading to his banning from Arena Mexico, he would wind up working in AAA, eventually leading to him taking on the moniker Black Taurus, a precursor to the Mortos gimmick he works under now in AEW.