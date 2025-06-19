MJF In Altercation With Fan Following AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

Former AEW World Champion MJF played up to his role as the villain during All Elite Wrestling's trip to Arena Mexico on June 18, where he portrayed himself as the "American Hero" during his match with Mistico at the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite." However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman couldn't get the job done the way he wanted, and after a hard-fought contest, kicked Mistico in the crotch, getting himself disqualified in the process, before unmasking the Lucha Libre legend to a chorus of boos and hostility.

The heat on MJF for not only unmasking Mistico, but also wearing Mistico's mask as a show of disrespect, followed him and The Hurt Syndicate out of Arena Mexico and back to the hotel where the stars of AEW and CMLL were staying for the night. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed on his "Dynamite" review show, immediately after the show went off air, that a fan who was in attendance actually went after MJF to try and gain a measure of revenge for Mistico. Sapp later reported on Fightful Select that the situation was quickly defused, and that MJF actually laughed off the whole thing and was very proud of the fact that his match and post-match antics generated that level of heat.

Aside from one rogue fan unsuccessfully trying to take matters into their own hands, Sapp noted that everyone in AEW was extremely pleased with how Grand Slam Mexico turned out, as well as the Global Wars tapings for ROH that took place before and after Grand Slam Mexico. The festivities in Arena Mexico between AEW, ROH, and CMLL actually kicked off on Tuesday (June 17) with a successful Martes Populares event, and will conclude this Friday when the annual Fantastica Mania event takes place, where AEW, ROH, and CMLL will be joined by stars from New Japan Pro Wrestling and RevPro.