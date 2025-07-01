NXT's Lola Vice & Former WWE Star To Face AAA Mixed Tag Champs Mr. Iguana & La Hiedra

Lucha libre is in vogue with the wrestling world now, especially following WWE's acquisition of AAA in April, the AAA/WWE event Worlds Collide in June, and the ongoing success of AEW/CMLL partnership, which just completed a historic week in Arena Mexico two weeks ago which included "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City." And now, on the heels of AEW's Bandido selling out Arena Mexico last Friday against CMLL megastar Mistico, WWE are deciding to make a splash of their own, with TNA lending a hand to add little oomph to AAA Verano de Escandalo later this month. And they're doing so by putting overnight sensation Mr. Iguana against another man known for generating laughs.

Taking to X Monday evening, AAA announced that Iguana would find himself in the ring with none other than Santino Marella at the July 11 show in Aguascalientes. Those hoping for a singles match though will have to wait, as instead the two will be tangling in mixed tag team action, with Iguana and partner La Hiedra facing off against Marella and "NXT" star Lola Vice. The match will be for Iguana and Hiedra's AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.

Some may be surprised to see Marella not teaming with his daughter, Arianna Grace, in this situation, though it's not surprising to see Vice involved with this event, having competed at Worlds Collide last month. The two will look to end the reign of Iguana and Hiedra, best known for her involvement in the ongoing legal situation between WWE star Stephanie Vaquer and AAA luchador Cuatrero, who are approaching their seventh month as champions after winning the titles last December. It will be their second defense.