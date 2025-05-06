WWE NXT's Stephanie Vaquer Makes Cryptic Comment Possibly Related To Recent AAA News

Earlier this week, more details emerged regarding WWE's forthcoming purchase of Lucha Libre AAA, including some of the AAA luchador(a)s WWE has reportedly signed to contracts to use in Mexico, and possibly in the US as well. And while several names were reported to be under the WWE/AAA umbrella, two have garnered the most attention, the first being AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Rio, a signing which drew ire from fans due to past accusations of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Then there's La Hiedra, a luchadora that is believed to have a restraining order against her by current NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Vaquer posted a tweet that some believe cryptically alluded to the recent AAA news and Hiedra's involvement. The NXT Women's Champion made it clear that she was "focused on her own journey, and that karma was handling the rest."

I'm focused on my own journey, and karma is handling the rest 🙌 pic.twitter.com/N2pEE4i5q5 — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) May 5, 2025

Many may recall that, while working with CMLL in Mexico in 2023, Vaquer accused her then-boyfriend, AAA luchador Cuatrero, of grabbing her by the neck and choking her during an argument. Cuatrero was subsequently arrested and charged with domestic violence and attempted femicide. He was held in prison for over two years before being released this April, though the charges against him are still pending.

La Hiedra's involvement in the situation is due to her relationship with Cuatrero's brother, AAA luchador Sanson, with the couple and Cuatrero's cousin, Forastero, staunchly supporting the imprisoned luchador. This included attempting to drum up sympathy for Cuatrero in Mexico City, and a reported text message exchange between Hiedra and Vaquer where Hiedra attempted to talk Vaquer out of pressing charges. That behavior, and other forms of harassment, are believed to have contributed to Vaquer's rumored restraining order against Hiedra, Sanson, and Forastero.