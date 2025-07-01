Bully Ray Not A Fan Of This WWE Production Decision In The Netflix Era

While many expected "WWE Raw" programming to come with a wider leash of creative freedom upon its arrival to Netflix, WWE has widely maintained a firm grip on it, especially in regards to on-screen language. Such is the case on the June 23 episode of "Raw," when WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg told interviewer Michael Cole that he'd "beat the f***" out of GUNTHER during their match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

As fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out on "Busted Open Radio," WWE censored Goldberg's expletive to keep up with their family-friendly standards, but in doing so, may have weakened the effect of Goldberg's overall statement to his upcoming opponent. "Not for nothing, but if you're going to use the f-word, if you're going to consciously use the f-word, don't bleep the f-word because then any piss and vinegar and stank that you wanted to put on the f-word, because you decided to use the f-word, is now gone,: Ray said. "You either say it or don't say it. What did bleeping do? Did bleeping make anybody go, 'Oh my God, he's going to kill him?'"

Goldberg returned to WWE television on June 16, informing WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER that was "next" on his hit list after insulting him and his family last October at WWE Bad Blood. Later, WWE confirmed that the 58-year-old would challenge "The Ring General" for his title at WWE SNME on July 12. This match will additionally serve as the final one in Goldberg's in-ring career, which began back in 1997.

