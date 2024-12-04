Nick Khan Says WWE Raw Will Stay 'Family-Friendly' After Move To Netflix

With "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix in less than a month, there has been a fair amount of conversation regarding whether or not the promotion will allow more swearing on the show, some of which was brought on by Triple H himself. However, it doesn't appear company officials intend to go too extreme. WWE President Nick Khan offered some more details on what viewers (and advertisers) can expect when "Raw" hits streaming (via Deadline).

"We're not changing the rating of our programming," Khan said. "It's family-friendly, multi-generational, advertiser-friendly programming. It's going to stay that way."

There will be some changes that come along with the move, however, with Khan explaining that the show might have a more "global flair," as WWE continues its international push. The executive stated that there are certain countries that both WWE and Netflix view as priorities, but it was not specified which nations they plan to market towards.

WWE Chief Content Office Paul "Triple H" Levesque was also in attendance, with the former wrestler offering his perspective on the big move to streaming. Levesque warmed up to the idea immediately as it was brought up as a realistic option for the company's flagship series.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God, that's a game changer for us,'" Levesque said. "Not only because of the environment, like the reach and how much that can expand our base, but just look at the shows they do. [Look] at the things that they do and the freedom that they have within that."

"Raw" will make its Netflix debut on January 6, 2025, with the show taking place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. So far, the only person who has officially declared themselves for the debut episode is John Cena, who will kick off his 2025 retirement tour.