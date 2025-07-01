Report: Another AAA Talent Claims To Be Under WWE Contract

Though WWE's purchase of AAA still has a ways to go before its finalized, plenty of moves have been made to make sure AAA talents are locked in under the WWE umbrella. The most notable so far have been Mr. Iguana, who may have already gotten himself in trouble for claiming he was main roster bound, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, and perhaps Psycho Clown, who is said to be wrapping up his independent dates over the next month. And they could be joined by an AAA luchadora, one who has some not so great history with a main roster WWE star.

Fightful Select reports that AAA's La Hiedra has been telling those close to her that she's has reached a deal with WWE, and is working to clear her upcoming schedule in order to work WWE/AAA dates. At the moment, neither WWE nor AAA sources were able to confirm whether that is the case, leaving it a bit of an unknown regarding Hiedra's status within WWE.

A long-time AAA veteran, Hiedra is currently one half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, alongside Iguana. The two are set to defend the championships at Verano de Escandalo against TNA's Santino Marella and "WWE NXT's" Lola Vice on July 11. Though it doesn't confirm anything, Hiedra working against WWE talent would seem to support her claims of some sort of working arrangement with WWE.

Being under WWE contract would mean Hiedra is now a co-worker of Stephanie Vaquer, who had previously accused luchador Cuatrero, the brother of Hiedra's partner, Sanson, of domestic abuse and attempted femicide, leading to his arrest and imprisonment for over a year. It is believed, though not confirmed, that Vaquer had previously held a restraining order against Hiedra, Sanson, and others for harassing her.