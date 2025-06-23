AAA Talent From WWE Worlds Collide Reportedly Not Taking Indie Bookings Much Longer

Almost as soon as WWE Worlds Collide wrapped up earlier this month, immediate speculation turned to which of the AAA luchadors that wrestled on the show could find themselves with a more permanent role in WWE, whether it be on "Raw," "SmackDown," or "NXT." The three favorites in the clubhouse were AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, who headlined Worlds Collide and was pushed back into the Mega Title picture at WWE's behest in a controversial move, Octagon Jr., who wrestled Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank, and Mr. Iguana, who became an overnight sensation after his Worlds Collide performance.

Now, some circumstantial evidence suggests another Worlds Collide performer could have a WWE future. Taking to X on Monday morning, Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net passed along a report from his co-worker, Cassidy Hayes, stating that AAA luchador Psycho Clown would no longer be taking independent bookings after August. At first glance, this would seem to suggest that Psycho could be finding himself WWE main roster bound sooner than later.

@Casshooole and @BodyslamNet have learned that Psycho Clown will not be accepting any more independent bookings after August 2025 pic.twitter.com/cTINzg6duO — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) June 23, 2025

Whether that actually means anything or not is unclear, however, as Psycho has no known independent bookings in the United States, and hasn't competed on a US independent show since WrestleMania weekend. A look at Psycho's schedule in Mexico shows he is currently scheduled for five events through August, all of which appear to be AAA affiliated shows, suggesting he's not taking independent bookings in his native country either. As such, Psycho's lack of indie dates could suggest he is wrapping up, or are a continued sign he is continuing to wind down his already lesser schedule.

The long-time top star of AAA, Psycho teamed with El Hijo del Dr. Wagner and Pagano at Worlds Collide, coming up short against Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto.